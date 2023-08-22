Left Menu

Neeraj Pandey signs creative deal with Netflix, announces second season of 'Khakee'

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has joined hands with Netflix for a creative partnership, the streamer announced Tuesday.Following the success of last years show Khakee The Bihar Chapter, Netflix and Pandeys Friday Storytellers LLP, the digital content production arm of Friday Filmworks, will collaborate on multiple projects across films and series.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:45 IST
Neeraj Pandey signs creative deal with Netflix, announces second season of 'Khakee'
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has joined hands with Netflix for a creative partnership, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Following the success of last year's show ''Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'', Netflix and Pandey's Friday Storytellers LLP, the digital content production arm of Friday Filmworks, will collaborate on multiple projects across films and series. The second season of the Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary-starrer ''Khakee'' will be the first series out of the deal. Pandey, founder of Friday Filmworks, said he is looking forward to bringing out more local stories from the heartland of India to the global audience through this partnership. ''Working with Netflix has been a rewarding experience that has opened up boundless possibilities. Their passion for storytelling aligns well with my vision. Our journey together so far has been incredible and I'm confident that our extended collaboration will bring forth more local stories from the heartland of India to a wider audience both within the nation and globally. ''I would like to thank our audiences for their support and for the success of 'Khakee-The Bihar Chapter'. This propels us to work harder,'' the filmmaker, known for movies such as ''A Wednesday'', ''Baby'', ''Special 26'', and ''MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'', said in a statement. Monika Shergill, vice-president - content, Netflix India, said, through their partnership with Pandey they are pushing themselves creatively. ''Partnering with a visionary filmmaker like Neeraj Pandey helps us to push the boundaries of storytelling and bring defining entertainment to our audiences. With his unique style and ability to bring captivating narratives to screens, I'm looking forward to seeing what future fan favourites we can create together. The second season of 'Khakee' is the first chapter of this thrilling partnership, and there's much more excitement to come,'' Shergill said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023