“Strength does not take away femininity”: Tamannaah Bhatia on playing Anya in ‘Aakhri Sach’

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming investigative drama series ‘Aakhri Sach’

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:51 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming investigative drama series 'Aakhri Sach'. Helmed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, 'Aakhri Sach' also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

The series will delve into the lives of various characters as Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer, embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths. Tamannaah said women have always been very instinctive. "A woman being strong doesn't make her androgynous. Strength does not take away femininity, it is another asset of femininity. Women have always been very instinctive, that's an innate nature of women, we always have an intuition for everything. When we can marry our skills with our intuition, there's nothing more powerful than that and that is what Anya (my character from Aakhri Sach) essentially embodies."

The series is set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from August 25. Sharing details about the series, director Robbie earlier said, the story of Aakhri Sach is sensitive and each and everyone has put a lot of hard work to deliver this series.

"The series was created to narrate a story about a complicated case by bringing the police point of view to the forefront. Aakhri Sach is a fictional story, with fictional characters, inspired by a real case that shook the nation. It follows the crime investigation done by a female cop named Anya. The character of Anya is played by Tamannah Bhatia and she has done a lot of preparation to get into the character." (ANI)

