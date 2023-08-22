Crime drama 'Bambai Meri Jaan' to premiere on Prime Video

''Bambai Meri Jaan'', a 10-part crime drama based on a story by S Hussain Zaidi, will premiere on prime video soon. The series is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar.

''Bambai Meri Jaan'', pegged as a fast-paced thriller by the streamer, features Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles. The series, whose poster was released by the makers on Tuesday, is created by Rensil D'Silva and Shujaat Saudagar.

''The edge of your seat was made for a story like this!,'' Prime Video wrote on X, former Twitter, while sharing the first glimpse of the series.

