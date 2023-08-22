'Khalnayak' to re-release in theatres on Sep 5

Left Menu

Khalnayak, starring Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit Nene, is being re-released in select cinemas to celebrate its 30th anniversary.The 1993 action drama, directed and produced by Subhash Ghai, completed three decades on August 6, this year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 22:08 IST
''Khalnayak'', starring Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit Nene, is being re-released in select cinemas to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The 1993 action drama, directed and produced by Subhash Ghai, completed three decades on August 6, this year. In a media statement, Ghai said a star-studded premiere has been organised by Mukta Arts and Radio Nasha on September 4. He said they will re-release ''Khalnayak'' in select theatres on public demand on September 5 via his cinema chain Mukta A2.

Ghai, 78, believes it is the perfect time to re-release the blockbuster hit in theatres. ''As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of 'Khalnayak,' I am thrilled to announce that Mukta Arts is preparing to re-release this iconic film. The love and support we received from the audience three decades ago were truly overwhelming, and it feels like the perfect time to bring back the magic of 'Khalnayak' to the big screen," he said.

''Khalnayak'' holds a special place in my heart, and I can't wait for audiences to experience its power once again,'' the filmmaker, known for movies like ''Ram Lakhan'', ''Pardes'', and ''Taal'', Ghai said in the statement. In the film, Dutt features as the anti-hero Ballu, Shroff as police officer Ram and Madhuri as undercover police officer Ganga. ''Khalnayak'' is remembered as one of the biggest hits of the 1990s, and has attained cult status over the years.

RJ Rohini, brand content director of Radio Nasha, said the film deserves to be celebrated. '''Khalnayak' is an iconic film that deserves to be celebrated,'' Rohini said. ''Khalnayak'' also featured Anupam Kher, Siddharth Randeria, Aloka Mukherjee, Ramya Krishnan and Pramod Moutho.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

