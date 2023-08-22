Left Menu

Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about his role in ‘Tatlubaaz’

TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is making his OTT debut with the series ‘Tatlubaaz’, got candid about his role in the show.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 23:44 IST
Dheeraj Dhoopar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is making his OTT debut with the series 'Tatlubaaz', got candid about his role in the show. He said, "I play the titular character in the series and it is something very different from what I have done in the past. As an actor I love to take up challenges and 'Tatlubaaz' for me is that challenge. The moment I read the script I decided to go ahead. I have mentally put in a lot of effort for this character in 'Tatlubaaz'.

"Getting into the character in Tatlubaaz has been a fun process for me internally as well as externally. Also, the experience of working with the whole team has been great, especially our director Vibhu Kashyap," he added. While talking about his OTT debut, he shared, "I am excited to make my OTT debut. I have always wanted to enter the OTT space and finally, I see it coming true with my upcoming release. Whenever people have asked me about my work, I have always mentioned that I want to be a part of every platform and now with my OTT debut I am glad that I will be broadening my horizon. I believe in "never say never".

Along with Dheeraj the series also stars Nargis Fakhri, Divya Agarwal and Zeishan Quadri. The series was recently shot in some real locations in Varanasi, Lucknow and Mumbai. It is directed by Vibhu Kashyap. Dheeraj is known for working in several TV shows such as 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Sherdil Shergill', 'Kundali Bhagya', among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

