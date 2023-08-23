Left Menu

Tennis-Serena Williams gives birth to second child

"Welcome my beautiful angel," Williams wrote in the caption of a video posted on TikTok that shows her, Ohanian and their four-year-old daughter Olympia embracing the newborn. "I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 01:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 00:33 IST
Tennis-Serena Williams gives birth to second child
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tennis great Serena Williams has given birth to her second child, a girl named Adira River Ohanian, and along with husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed the new arrival in social media posts on Tuesday. "Welcome my beautiful angel," Williams wrote in the caption of a video posted on TikTok that shows her, Ohanian and their four-year-old daughter Olympia embracing the newborn.

"I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful," Ohanian posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who said she was "evolving away" from tennis after last year's U.S. Open, confirmed on the red carpet of the Met Gala in New York in May that she was expecting baby number two.

The announcement made a return to competitive tennis appear highly unlikely for 41-year-old Williams, one of the most decorated athletes ever to pick up a racket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023