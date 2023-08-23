Kareena Kapoor hosts party for friends

Actor Kareena Kapoor is often seen partying with her close group of friends. She recently threw a small gathering for her closest friends at her opulent Mumbai home.

Kareena took to Instagram stories to share some glimpses of the house party with her friends, director Karan Johar, actor Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Kareena captioned the first picture, "Rocky in the house @karanjohar", as Karan was sitting on a couch at Kareena's home. He looked fashionable in a printed blue and black hooded sweatshirt with grey jogger pants.

In the second picture, Kareena and Malaika are seen posing for the camera while twinning in Katan dresses. Kareena captioned the post, "Kaftan girls for life." Kareena Kapoor wore a printed kaftan dress while Malaika Arora wore a green kaftan dress. In the third picture, Kareena can be seen giving a hug to Amrita. She captioned the post, "It's called forever. Amrita Arora chose a white blazer and a black T-shirt for the event.

Talking about Kareena's work front, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty which stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in the film. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)