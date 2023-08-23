Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Zamrock legends make comeback with first album in 40 years; YouTube starts Music AI incubator with Universal Music as partner

The revival of the band is led by its 71-year old lead vocalist Emmanuel "Jagari" Chanda, who wants to make the little known Zamrock music genre famous in the rest of the world. YouTube starts Music AI incubator with Universal Music as partner YouTube is launching an incubator to work with artistes and musicians to explore the use of artificial intelligence in music, according to its blogpost on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2023 10:33 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 10:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Zamrock legends make comeback with first album in 40 years; YouTube starts Music AI incubator with Universal Music as partner
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Zamrock legends make comeback with first album in 40 years

After nearly four decades in oblivion, the Zambian psychedelic rock band WITCH that mesmerised audiences in the 1970s are back with a new album. The revival of the band is led by its 71-year old lead vocalist Emmanuel "Jagari" Chanda, who wants to make the little known Zamrock music genre famous in the rest of the world.

YouTube starts Music AI incubator with Universal Music as partner

YouTube is launching an incubator to work with artistes and musicians to explore the use of artificial intelligence in music, according to its blogpost on Monday. The Alphabet unit has signed up Universal Music as its first partner for the Incubator, and will work with artistes including Anitta, ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, and Max Ricther.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023