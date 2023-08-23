Prime Video sets season three of 'Upload' for October 20 debut

Sci-fi comedy series ''Upload'' will return with its third season on Prime Video on October 20, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The series is created by Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels, best known for his work on hit shows ''The Office'' and ''Parks and Recreation''.

In a press release, Prime Video said the third season of ''Upload'' will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering every week on its platform.

Starring Robbie Amell as Nathan and Andy Allo as Nora, the series is set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. Most uniquely, humans can choose to be uploaded into a virtual afterlife.

Season Three will see Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives.

''Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes? Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away. ''Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone,'' the season three logline read.

''Upload'' also stars Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Owen Daniels as AI Guy.

