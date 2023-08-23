Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' crosses Rs 400 crore mark at box office

As ''Gadar 2'' crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office, actor Sunny Deol on Wednesday thanked the audience for making his latest release a success.

In a press note, production banner Zee Studios said ''Gadar'' 2 collected Rs 12.10 crore on Tuesday that took its box office numbers to Rs 400.70 crore net. The makers claimed ''no other Indian film has amassed over Rs 10 crores net on second weekdays''.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster ''Gadar: Ek Prem Katha''. Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised their characters Tara Singh and Sakeena, respectively, in the follow-up.

In a video shared on his official Instagram page, Deol said he hopes the film continues to earn more at the box office.

''Thank you everyone that you liked 'Gadar 2'. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed Rs 400 crore and will go further. ''It was possible only because of you. You all liked the film. You all liked Tara Singh, Sakeena and the whole family. Thank you,'' the 65-year-old said.

Set in 1971, ''Gadar 2'' follows Tara Singh (Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, played by Utkarsh Sharma, from the Pakistani Army.

Also featuring Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra, the movie released in theatres on August 11. The first film was set during the Partition.

