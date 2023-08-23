Bejoy Nambiar comes up with new crime drama 'Kaala'

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's new crime thriller is titled 'Kaala'. Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher Shabbir and Hiten Tejwani will be seen headlining the show.

Sharing more details about 'Kaala', Bejoy Nambiar said, "Money rules the world, hidden in shadows and secrets. With Kaala, we dive deep into the heart of the underbelly of the crime while also exploring the darkness in human souls. My fascination with the genre goes back years, and Kaala is the culmination of that curiosity. Our journey began with extensive research, peeling back layers to reveal the intricate dance between power, intrigue, and the allure of wealth and their power play in the lives of people who have gone through difficult trauma. Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster ride that exposes the raw nerve of a society where these forces call the shots. Kaala doesn't hold back – it's a reflection of the world we live in, unfiltered and unapologetic." Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star also shared what fans can expect from the thriller.

"...The show is a story of power, revenge, money and politics well presented through excellent performances by our stellar cast and hope the audience will enjoy it," he added. 'Kaala' is all set to start streaming on September 15. (ANI)

