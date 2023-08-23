Left Menu

Singer Manali Chaturvedi's new song "Kitna Chahti Hoon" from movie "Acting ka Bhoot" launched

Her recent release new song Kitna Chahti Hoon music on Zee Music from the movie Acting Ka Bhoot was launched recently in Lucknow. She has been learning music from Anupji since then.Manali plans to sing songs in all generes to cater different audiences.

New Delhi (India), August 23: The Indian music industry has found its new singing star Manali Chaturvedi. Her recent release new song ''Kitna Chahti Hoon'' music on Zee Music from the movie 'Acting Ka Bhoot' was launched recently in Lucknow. Film is Directed by Shashank Kumar. She has sung two songs in it out of which one is solo ''Nachdi Phiran''. Music composer duo Kashi-Richard has scored for this movie. The audience already loves her captivating voice.

Manali Chaturvedi is a discovery of Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota, who heard Manali at a program in Pune a decade back. She has been learning music from Anupji since then.

Manali plans to sing songs in all generes to cater different audiences. She is an electrifying stage performer.

She is set to release several musical projects in many other languages. Next project lined up with Sapna Chaudhary and Javed Ali.

Instagram https://instagram.com/manalichatmusic?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/@manalichaturvedi Facebook https://www.facebook.com/manali.chaturvedi @manalichatmusic and youtube @ManaliChaturvedi

