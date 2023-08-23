Left Menu

Indian cricketers celebrate Chandrayaan-3's landing on moon

Current and former India cricketers on Wednesday celebrated the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3s lunar module on the moons surface, hailing the feat as historic and extraordinary.In a video shared by the BCCI, the Indian team was seen celebrating while following on TV the updates of the landing of the lunar module, just a couple of hours before their final T20I against Ireland in Dublin.Witnessing History from Dublin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 19:35 IST
Indian cricketers celebrate Chandrayaan-3's landing on moon
  • Country:
  • India

Current and former India cricketers on Wednesday celebrated the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module on the moon's surface, hailing the feat as ''historic'' and ''extraordinary''.

In a video shared by the BCCI, the Indian team was seen celebrating while following on TV the updates of the landing of the lunar module, just a couple of hours before their final T20I against Ireland in Dublin.

''Witnessing History from Dublin! The moment India's Vikram Lander touched down successfully on the Moon's South Pole,'' the BCCI wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

India became the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon and first on its south pole.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar hailed ISRO for the extraordinary achievement.

"@ISRO represents the best of India. Humble, hardworking women & men, coming together, overcoming challenges, and making our tricolour fly high," he wrote.

"India must celebrate and congratulate the Chandrayaan-2 team, which was led by Shri K Sivan, along with Shri S Somanath's #Chandrayaan3 team. Every hard landing has lessons which take us closer to a soft landing - on the moon, and in life," he added.

Star batter Virat Kohli wrote on X, "Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team. You have made the nation proud.. Jai Hind!" "History. Congratulations @isro for this extraordinary accomplishment. #JaiHind," wrote spin stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin. Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad said, "We have created History. Congratulations @isro for giving joy to all of us. It is truly a great moment. Bharat Mata ki Jai #Chandrayaan3." Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote, "As we were approaching Sunset, Moon ke South Pole par hum set. What a glorious moment. Just proves, after every setback is a stronger comeback.

"Some naysayers who want Bharat to fail, some of them living in India as well will have some sleepless nights. #Chandrayaan3," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023