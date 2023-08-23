Proud, historic: Film industry congratulates ISRO after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on Moon

Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among several cinema personalities who were ''over the moon'' after India's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday after a 41-day voyage.

Congratulatory messages started flooding social media in the praise of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), moments after Chandrayaan-3's landing.

Quoting the lines from his popular song ''Chaand Taare Tod Laaoon'' from his 1997 film ''Yes Boss'', Shah Rukh said the day belongs to India and ISRO. The track, composed by Jatin–Lalit, penned by Javed Akhtar and sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, highlighted the larger-than-life aspirations and dreams of a common Indian.

''Chaand Taare todh laoon… Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3,'' tweeted the ''Pathaan'' star.

It was a ''proud moment for India in space exploration'', said ''Pushpa'' star Allu Arjun in his X post.

''#Chandrayaan3 has touched down on the moon's South Pole, making India the FIRST country to achieve this remarkable feat! JAIHIND ! #IndiaOnTheMoon,'' he wrote.

''Yes, yes, yessssssssss. INDIA is on the moon. @ISRO,'' tweeted an ecstatic SS Rajamouli. India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, launching the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently said she will watch Chandrayaan-3 land on the moon's surface with her children, said she was a proud Indian today.

''What an amazing and stellar touchdown! Proud proud proud!'' Kareena captioned her Instagram Story as she shared ISRO's post. In his X post, Kumar said a billion hearts were saying thank you to ISRO. ''You've made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3,'' the ''OMG 2'' star wrote.

Harking back to the popular dialogue from his 2001 film ''Gadar'', actor-MP Deol said: ''What a proud moment. #Hindustanzindabad tha hai or rahega.'' Deol, who is enjoying the box office success of his latest release ''Gadar 2'', congratulated ISRO on the feat. ''A momentous feat in the history of India's space exploration. Proud!!!'' he posted on X.

''Feeling incredibly joyful and proud,'' tweeted Kajol.

India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making it only the fourth country to reach the milestone, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

''Jubilee'' actor Wamiqa Gabbi said India has ''literally'' landed on the Moon.

''It is so amazing. In the last few years, we can see India is heading upwards and I'm so happy. Hum literally 'chand pe pahunch gaya'. (I'm) Very proud,'' Gabbi told PTI.

Priyanshu Painyuli, best known for ''Bhavesh Joshi Superhero'', said Chandrayaan-3's successful landing was a testament to India's growth. ''It is a joyful moment for all of us. It is a big, proud moment,'' he added.

Hrithik Roshan said his heart swelled with pride a little more today as he witnessed ''my people soar high and give their very best''. ''Congratulations & all my respect to @isro & the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3's lunar exploration mission. #IndiaOnTheMoon,'' Roshan tweeted.

Manoj Bajpayee said it is a historic day for every Indian.

''... a moment of pride and belief that we can reach for the stars, the moon and beyond. Proud! #ISRO,'' ''The Family Man'' star wrote.

Chiranjeevi described the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 a ''momentous achievement for India'', quipping that a holiday on the Moon may not be a distant dream now. ''#Chandrayaan3 registers an unprecedented and spectacular success!!! History is Made today!! I join over a Billion proud Indians in celebrating and congratulating our Indian scientific community!! This clearly paves the way for more invaluable discoveries on the Moon and more scientific missions in days to come,'' the veteran star wrote on the microblogging site.

''My heartiest congratulations to @ISRO on a successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 mission on the surface of the moon. As always, you are the pride of India,'' wrote ''RRR'' star Jr NTR.

Devgn said he was ''proud, amazed, excited, and honoured'' to be living this moment of history.

''Bharat Mata Ki Jai. #Chandrayaan3 @isro,'' he posted on X.

And finally, the South Pole opens up for humankind, declared Mohanlal.

''Congratulations to every scientist, technician and staff member of @isro on getting #Chandrayaan3 to touch history at the Moon's South Pole! Here's to curiosity, persistence and innovation that have made a whole nation proud! Jai Hind!'' he tweeted.

In his X post, Nawazuddin Siddiqui wished ''our real heroes at ISRO''.

''A moment of pride for all of us #Indians. Congratulations to our real heroes at #ISRO. #Chandrayan3 has made a historic landing on Moon,'' Siddiqui wrote.

Prasoon Joshi, lyricist and CBFC chairperson, shared a Hindi poem on the landmark achievement.

''Congratulations @isro on #Chandrayaan3Landing . Our scientists' ingenuity and dedication humbles and inspires. Jai Hind. #Chandrayaan3,'' Joshi captioned his post.

Actors Prabhas, Anil Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty also congratulated the Indian space agency on the feat. With this touchdown on moon in second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)