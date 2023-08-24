Divyenndu Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, other celebs congratulate ISRO for historic moon landing

After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon on Wednesday, Bollywood stars from Divyenndu Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha to Vijay Varma and many other celebrities lauded ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and its team for the historic mission. Joining the celebs in expressing their pride about the huge achievement, actor Divyenndu Sharma termed it as a "big achievement".

"Like every Indian, I am also proud. It's a big achievement as it was achieved on a very small budget, and landed on the dark side of the moon. I am really really proud. It was a very long journey but it is commendable," actor Divyenndu Sharma said. Meanwhile, actor Vijay Varma also reacted and said we did it with limited resources and budget.

"It's a big achievement, we did it with limited resources and budget. Today everyone is feeling proud...," Varma said. Moreover, actor Abhishek Banerjee also congratulated the team of ISRO and the scientists.

"We can proudly say that we have landed on the Moon. All credit goes to ISRO and the scientists who worked hard for this...," Banerjee said. Furthermore, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha said "We reached the Moon. It's a very historic moment and very proud."

"I am here doing my film which is also a very good feeling as it is a solo female lead and it is a very proud moment for me and my entire team. We are doubly celebrating it and it feels amazing," Bharuccha added. The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully after a 40-day journey starting from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

India's success in landing the spacecraft on the Moon's south pole comes days after a Russian probe Luna-25 crashed in the same region. Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft put down the Vikram lander on the lunar surface, descending and tilted to a horizontal position ahead of landing.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is the follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019 when the Vikram lander crashed into the lunar surface. This makes India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon's surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south pole of Earth's only natural satellite. (ANI)

