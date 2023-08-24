Denise Gough, Holliday Grainger join cast of Disney+ series 'Playdate'

''Andor'' star Denise Gough and ''Strike'' actor Holliday Grainger have joined the cast of the upcoming British series ''Playdate''.

The psychological drama show hails from streamer Disney+ and is based on Alex Dahl's best-selling novel of the same name, a press release stated.

Indian-origin British actor Ambika Mod will also feature in the series along with Jim Sturgess, Bronagh Waugh, and Michael Workeye.

''Playdate'' follows Elsie whose world is turned upside down when her young daughter Lucia is kidnapped at a sleepover. ''Who is the mystery woman who took Lucia, and what secrets does she know about Elisa?'' read the official plotline of the series, which is currently in production in the UK and France.

Catherine Moulton has adapted the screenplay from Dahl's novel. The show is directed by Eva Husson.

James Dean is the producer of the project with Dahl, Moulton and Husson serving as executive producers alongside Nicola Shindler , Tanya Seghatchian, John Woodward and Johanna Devereaux.