Left Menu

Denise Gough, Holliday Grainger join cast of Disney+ series 'Playdate'

Who is the mystery woman who took Lucia, and what secrets does she know about Elisa read the official plotline of the series, which is currently in production in the UK and France.Catherine Moulton has adapted the screenplay from Dahls novel.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-08-2023 11:02 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 11:02 IST
Denise Gough, Holliday Grainger join cast of Disney+ series 'Playdate'
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

''Andor'' star Denise Gough and ''Strike'' actor Holliday Grainger have joined the cast of the upcoming British series ''Playdate''.

The psychological drama show hails from streamer Disney+ and is based on Alex Dahl's best-selling novel of the same name, a press release stated.

Indian-origin British actor Ambika Mod will also feature in the series along with Jim Sturgess, Bronagh Waugh, and Michael Workeye.

''Playdate'' follows Elsie whose world is turned upside down when her young daughter Lucia is kidnapped at a sleepover. ''Who is the mystery woman who took Lucia, and what secrets does she know about Elisa?'' read the official plotline of the series, which is currently in production in the UK and France.

Catherine Moulton has adapted the screenplay from Dahl's novel. The show is directed by Eva Husson.

James Dean is the producer of the project with Dahl, Moulton and Husson serving as executive producers alongside Nicola Shindler , Tanya Seghatchian, John Woodward and Johanna Devereaux.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023