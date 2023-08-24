Left Menu

Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed to star in Netflix's series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo'

Pakistani stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed are set to reunite for Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.The show, an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaqs bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel, is the streamers first Pakistan-themed original, reported Variety.The story revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard law student who experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay, and Liza, a talented artist who is bursting with life but has had a troubled past.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 12:23 IST
The show, an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel, is the streamer's first Pakistan-themed original, reported Variety.

The story revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard law student who experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay, and Liza, a talented artist who is bursting with life but has had a troubled past. ''Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo'' will also featured Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed. Momina Duraid serves as the showrunner of the series, which is being shot in Italy, the UK and Pakistan.

Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed are counted among the top artistes in Pakistan. Fawad and Mahira worked in series ''Humsafar'', which became a massive hit in Pakistan as well as India. They reunited for the 2022 movie "The Legend of Maula Jatt", which became the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time. The movie also featured Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Sanam Saeed and Fawad earlier worked together for popular Pakistani series ''Zindagi Gulzar Hai''. Their upcoming collaboration is Zindagi series "Barzakh".

