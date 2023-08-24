Left Menu

69th National Film Awards to be announced in Delhi today

The 69th National Film Awards will be announced today in the evening during a press conference by the Jury at the National Media Center, New Delhi.

Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The 69th National Film Awards will be announced on Thursday during a press conference by the Jury at the National Media Center, New Delhi. Many names are going around and the official announcement is awaited. This year Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut's names are doing the rounds on social media as possible candidates for Best Actress for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Thalaivi' respectively. Malayalam film 'Nayattu' or R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' are also said to be among the contenders. However, no official announcement has been made and it will be revealed on Thursday evening.

Last year the Best Actor Award for 2020 was shared between Suriya for 'Soorarai Pottru' and Ajay Devgn for the Hindi movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. Actress Aparna Balamurali bagged the Best Actress award. Manoj Muntashir has won the award for Best Lyrics for the Hindi movie 'Saina'.

Madhya Pradesh won the 'Most Film Friendly State' award while Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh got a Special Mention. 'The Longest Kiss' by Kishwar Desai won Best Book on Cinema for the year while the Malayalam book 'MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam' and Odia book 'Kali Paine Kalira Cinema' won a special mention. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

