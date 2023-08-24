Left Menu

Varun Mitra shared how he prepared for his role in ‘Rakshak: India’s Braves’

India’s Braves’.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 15:05 IST
Varun Mitra shared how he prepared for his role in ‘Rakshak: India’s Braves’
Varun Mitra (image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Varun Mitra, who portrayed the courageous Lieutenant Triveni Singh, a young soldier who sacrificed his life to save the lives of more than 300 civilians, opened up on how he prepared for the role in the movie 'Rakshak: India's Braves'. He said, "Luckily, I did not have to go through any major physical transformation because Triveni Sir was also quite lean which kind of saved some time. But I believe that the psychological and emotional state of mind of an army member who is entering a war zone, who is in a situation where there is gunfire and bombs are exploding, was a more crucial aspect in addition to the technical stuff like the uniform and the weapon training."

"So, to understand, if you go through fear at that moment? Do you think about your family, do you think about your country, do you think about being patriotic or brave? It was basically just to understand that when I am on set, I am not thinking about what I have to do, and I am just sort of there at the moment," added Varun. Directed by Akshay Chaubey and produced by Juggernaut Productions, the film features Varun Mitra, Kanika Mann, Mrinal Naval, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Mohit Chauhan in pivotal roles.

'Rakshak: India's Braves' is streaming on Amazon miniTV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023