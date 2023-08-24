Left Menu

BVLGARI ICONIC JEWELRY & WATCH COLLECTION SHINES IN MADE IN HEAVEN SEASON 2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 15:13 IST
Epic Love Stories & Mesmerizing Collections Last Forever. BVLGARI Celebrates the Metamorphosis of The Relationships That Redefines The Statement Of Being Loved, Staying Firm, Choosing The Bold Path, Yet Celebrating The Grandeur of Togetherness.

A Beautiful Amalgamation of Love, Glamour & Power Coming To Life Just Like BVLGARI Iconic SERPENTI & OCTO FINISSIMO Collection.

SOBHITA DHULIPALA IN BVLGARI SERPENTI TUBOGAS SINGLE SPIRAL STEEL WATCH Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192599/SOBHITA_DHULIPALA.jpg KALKI KOECHLIN In BVLGARI SERPENTI VIPER DIAMOND NECKLACE & DIAMOND BRACELET Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192595/KALKI_KOECHLIN.jpg JIM SARBH Spotted in BVLGARI OCTO FINISSIMO AUTOMATIC STEEL WATCH Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192594/JIM_SARBH.jpg PULKIT SAMRAT Spotted in BVLGARI OCTO FINIISSIMO CHRONOGRAPH GMT STEEL WATCH Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192596/PULKIT_SAMRAT.jpg SOBHITA DHULIPALA Spotted in BVLGARI SERPENTI SPIGA CERAMIC WATCH & SERPENTI Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192598/BVLGARI_SERPENTI.jpg ABOUT BULGARI: Part of the LVMH Group, Bulgari was founded in the heart of Rome in 1884.

Over the decades, the Brand has established a worldwide reputation as magnificent Roman High Jeweler and icon of Italian art of living thanks to its exquisite craftsmanship, visionary design and audacious color combinations.

Through a pioneering vision intrinsic in the brand's DNA since its founding, the company's international success has evolved into a global and diversified luxury purveyor of products and services, ranging from fine jewels and high-end watches to accessories and perfumes, and featuring an extended network of boutiques and hotels in the world's most exclusive shopping areas. Demonstrated through its numerous philanthropic partnerships, Bulgari deeply believes in innovating the present for a sustainable future through its commitment to Social & Environmental Responsibility and giving back – to nature and to the community.

High Resolution Images can be downloaded from the link below - https://we.tl/t-UOWZkiOf1b Website link: https://www.bulgari.com/en-in Follow us on Instagram @bulgari and check out our instagram hashtags: #Bulgari #BulgariJewelry #BulgariWatches #BulgariAccessories #Serpenti #OctoFinissimo

