Left Menu

Raghav Juyal talks about his collaborations with Guneet Monga for 'Kill'

Actor Raghav Juyal expressed his excitement about reuniting with the producer Guneet Monga for the action-packed thriller ‘Kill’.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 15:14 IST
Raghav Juyal talks about his collaborations with Guneet Monga for 'Kill'
Raghav Juyal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Raghav Juyal expressed his excitement about reuniting with the producer Guneet Monga for the action-packed thriller 'Kill'. Raghav said, "Working with Guneet Ma'am is always a rewarding experience. The script of 'Kill' is incredibly engaging, and I am excited to collaborate with this talented team once again. I'm so so excited to be doing projects in different and varied genres. If you had asked me a few years back that I would be here in this spot, I wouldn't have really imagined."

"But with a project like Kill, I'm so excited that it is certain to bring a new definition of action films to Indian cinema, something we haven't seen before. Guneet is a visionary and Karan sir is the definition of backing films that have become phenomenal successes and to work with this duo is exhilarating," he added. Raghav Juyal and acclaimed producer Guneet Monga are preparing to work together once again after their prior collaboration, 'Gyarah Gyarah' in the highly anticipated action thriller 'Kill.'

'Kill' is a joint venture between Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is set to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience for audiences. The film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, and it features Lakshya and Raghav Juyal. Raghav played the role of Salman Khan's brother in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' which also starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, southern star Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Bhumika Chawla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023