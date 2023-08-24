Raghav Juyal talks about his collaborations with Guneet Monga for 'Kill'

Actor Raghav Juyal expressed his excitement about reuniting with the producer Guneet Monga for the action-packed thriller 'Kill'. Raghav said, "Working with Guneet Ma'am is always a rewarding experience. The script of 'Kill' is incredibly engaging, and I am excited to collaborate with this talented team once again. I'm so so excited to be doing projects in different and varied genres. If you had asked me a few years back that I would be here in this spot, I wouldn't have really imagined."

"But with a project like Kill, I'm so excited that it is certain to bring a new definition of action films to Indian cinema, something we haven't seen before. Guneet is a visionary and Karan sir is the definition of backing films that have become phenomenal successes and to work with this duo is exhilarating," he added. Raghav Juyal and acclaimed producer Guneet Monga are preparing to work together once again after their prior collaboration, 'Gyarah Gyarah' in the highly anticipated action thriller 'Kill.'

'Kill' is a joint venture between Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is set to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience for audiences. The film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, and it features Lakshya and Raghav Juyal. Raghav played the role of Salman Khan's brother in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' which also starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, southern star Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Bhumika Chawla. (ANI)

