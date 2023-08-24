Sony LIV unveils new Tamil series 'SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai'

Streaming service Sony LIV on Thursday announced a new Tamil original show, titled ''SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai''.

Acclaimed filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, known for critically-acclaimed films ''Maamannan'' and ''Karnan'', will serve as the showrunner on the series.

Written and directed by Suriya Raj, ''SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai'' is described as a ''roller-coaster ride of emotions, breaking barriers and journey of fiery passion'', a press release stated. The story follows the struggles of two generations of hip hop dance groups to build a dance studio in Sunnambu Kaalvai, Chennai. ''Exploring the most favourite genre of dance combined with heart wrenching drama, 'SOS' unravels an extraordinary narrative.

With hip-hop taking the centre stage in the hearts of youth, this show promises a dance revolution and the journey of passion, resilience, and self-discovery. I am thrilled to bring this unique inspiring tale to viewers,'' Selvaraj said in a statement.

''SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai'' is produced by Tuhin Menon under the banner of Asiaville studios.

