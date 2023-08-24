Left Menu

Sony LIV unveils new Tamil series 'SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai'

Exploring the most favourite genre of dance combined with heart wrenching drama, SOS unravels an extraordinary narrative.With hip-hop taking the centre stage in the hearts of youth, this show promises a dance revolution and the journey of passion, resilience, and self-discovery.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 15:28 IST
Sony LIV unveils new Tamil series 'SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai'
  • Country:
  • India

Streaming service Sony LIV on Thursday announced a new Tamil original show, titled ''SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai''.

Acclaimed filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, known for critically-acclaimed films ''Maamannan'' and ''Karnan'', will serve as the showrunner on the series.

Written and directed by Suriya Raj, ''SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai'' is described as a ''roller-coaster ride of emotions, breaking barriers and journey of fiery passion'', a press release stated. The story follows the struggles of two generations of hip hop dance groups to build a dance studio in Sunnambu Kaalvai, Chennai. ''Exploring the most favourite genre of dance combined with heart wrenching drama, 'SOS' unravels an extraordinary narrative.

With hip-hop taking the centre stage in the hearts of youth, this show promises a dance revolution and the journey of passion, resilience, and self-discovery. I am thrilled to bring this unique inspiring tale to viewers,'' Selvaraj said in a statement.

''SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai'' is produced by Tuhin Menon under the banner of Asiaville studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023