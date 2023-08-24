C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers Clinches Triple Awards for Exemplary Industry Leadership

New Delhi (India), August 24: C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers, a venerable name with a legacy spanning over 150 years in the Indian jewellery landscape, has added another gleaming chapter to its journey with a triumphant sweep of three consecutive awards. The coveted recognitions come as an acknowledgment of the brand's captivating journey, enduring industry leadership, and remarkable creativity.

The latest accolades include the prestigious 'Bridal Ensemble Jewellery of the Year' at the esteemed Retail Jewellery India Awards 2023. Following this, the veteran in the industry Dr C. Vinod Hayagriv, the MD & Director of the brand was bestowed with the Industry Legend Award by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), a momentous tribute to the enduring legacy. Then, Chaitanya V Cotha, the Executive Director at C. Krishniah Chetty, was honored the ''40 under 40'' category at the event organized by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

The 'Bridal Ensemble Jewellery of the Year' award stands as a testament to the brand's artistic ingenuity. An ornate blend of diamonds, South Sea Pearls, and rubies, the winning creation encapsulates the bride's individuality, weaving style and grace into a singular masterpiece – a true investment in elegance.

Crafted from the finest 18K white gold, the ornament bears a weighty presence, further amplified by a gross weight of 201.690 grams and a net weight of 191.328 grams. The radiant rubies, totaling 19.26 carats, ignite the piece with intense passion, while the delicate South Sea Pearls, weighing 5.250 carats, bestow ethereal grace. Diamonds, weighing a total of 46.56 carats, gracefully dance along the surface, capturing opulence in every facet.

The Legends Award, a pinnacle of grandeur, was earned by Dr C. Vinod Hayagriv, at the illustrious IIJS Celebration Night, an event that echoes like a gem's resplendent facets. Dr. C Vinod Hayagriv, the esteemed Managing Director of C Krishniah Chetty Group, accepted the award with humility, a testament to the brand's commitment to the industry and its clients.

Dr. C Vinod Hayagriv shared, ''This award is not just for me. It reflects the care and camaraderie that binds us within the industry and with each client we serve.'' Under the ''40 under 40'' initiative, Chaitanya V Cotha, the Executive Director of C. Krishniah Chetty Group, shone as a rising star. Reflecting on the award, Chaitanya said, ''This '40 Under 40' recognition isn't just about individual achievements, but a collective spirit of innovation, collaboration, and relentless pursuit of becoming better. This honor is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work.''

