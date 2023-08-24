Prime Video shares character details from 'The Boys' spin-off series 'Gen V'

Streamer Prime Video has offered details of the characters from ''Gen V'', the upcoming spin-off series to smash hit show ''The Boys''.

The Amazon original series is set to launch on Prime Video on September September 29.

''Gen V'' follows the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, a mysterious substance that accords powers to humans. The new generation will get to know that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given, as per the official description.

''These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking. They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed.

''When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become,'' it added.

Showrun by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, ''Gen V'' features an ensemble cast of Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

Sinclair essays the role of Marie Moreau, an 18-year-old superhero with the ability to control and weaponise her own blood. As an incoming freshman at Vought-run Godolkin University, she is eager to prove she has what it takes to join The Seven, but is sidetracked by a mystery she begins to unravel at the school.

Perdomo is playing Andre Anderson, a junior at Godolkin University with magnetic powers, whereas Broadway portrays Emma Meyer, who is also known by her superhero name, Little Cricket, for her ability to get super small. Conn will be seen in the role of Indira Shetty, the dean of Godolkin University. She doesn’t have powers, but her background in superhero psychology and her peerless ability to analyze what makes them tick make her indispensable to the school. Phillips plays Cate Dunlap, a junior at Godolkin University who is good friends with Jordan and Andre. Actors Thor and Luh are portraying Jordan Li, a competitive student who has a unique ability of changing between male and female forms, through which different powers manifest— the man is dense and indestructible, while the woman is agile and can launch energy blasts. Germann plays Sam, a troubled supe who is desperately trying to escape his unfortunate circumstances.

The series is executive produced by Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Star.

''Gen V'' is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. ''The Boys'', a 2019 series, became a global hit with its violent and satirical take on superhero genre.

