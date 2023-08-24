Left Menu

National Film Awards: Jury submits list of awardees to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Jury members for National Film Awards on Thursday met Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur to submit the report on the 69th edition of one of the most prestigious events in the country.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 17:27 IST
Minister Anurag Thakur with National Film Awards jury. Image Credit: ANI
Jury members for National Film Awards on Thursday met Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur to submit the report on the 69th edition of one of the most prestigious events in the country. The entire jury met the I&B minister ahead of the announcement in the evening to hand over the list of awardees for feature, non-feature and best script category to Anurag Thakur.

Established in 1954, the National Film Awards is one of the most prestigious and much looked-forward-to events in the country. The Hon'ble President of India presents the awards culminating in showcasing of award-winning films for the public. This year films like 'Jai Bhim', Thalaivii, Sardar Udham, 83, Pushpa The Rise, Shershaah, The Great Indian Kitchen, and Nayattu, among many others, are in contention for the awards.

At the 68th National Film Awards, Tamil film Soorarai Pottru won in five categories – Best Feature Film, Best Actor for Suriya, Best Actress for Aparna Balamurali, Best Music Direction (Score) for G V Prakash Kumar, and Best Original Screenplay for Sudha Kongara, who also directed the film. Suriya shared his Best Actor win with Ajay Devgn, who won the awards for Tanhaji. (ANI)

(ANI)

