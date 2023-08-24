Left Menu

National Awards: 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is best feature film, acting honours to Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun

Hindi film Rocketry The Nambi Effect on Thursday won the National Award for best feature film while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the best actress prize for their roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. Pankaj Tripathi was named best supporting actor for Mimi and Pallavi Joshi the best supporting actress for The Kashmir Files.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 18:19 IST
National Awards: 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is best feature film, acting honours to Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun
  • Country:
  • India

Hindi film ''Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'' on Thursday won the National Award for best feature film while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the best actress prize for their roles in ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' and ''Mimi'', respectively. South superstar Allu Arjun was judged the best actor for the Telugu film ''Pushpa: The Rise (Part I)''.

The National Awards for 2021 were announced by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed the 11-member jury.

The National Film Award for best director went to Nikhil Mahajan for Marathi film ''Godavari''. Pankaj Tripathi was named best supporting actor for ''Mimi'' and Pallavi Joshi the best supporting actress for ''The Kashmir Files''. ''The Kashmir Files'', directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, also won the Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration. The award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment went to the Telugu version of the multilingual film ''RRR''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023