Left Menu

Good cinema gets acknowledged: Bhansali as 'Gangubai...' wins 5 National Film Awards

Good cinema gets acknowledged and a pat on the back from a respectful jury always brings joy, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali said on Thursday after his lavishly-mounted period biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi won five National Film Awards, including best actress honour for Alia Bhatt.Bhansali won two awards -- for best screenplay writer adapted along with Utkarshini Vashishtha and best editing for the film.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 18:50 IST
Good cinema gets acknowledged: Bhansali as 'Gangubai...' wins 5 National Film Awards
  • Country:
  • India

Good cinema gets acknowledged and a pat on the back from a respectful jury always brings joy, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali said on Thursday after his lavishly-mounted period biopic ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' won five National Film Awards, including best actress honour for Alia Bhatt.

Bhansali won two awards -- for best screenplay writer (adapted) along with Utkarshini Vashishtha and best editing for the film. The film's other awards were for best dialogue writer for Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia and best make-up artist for Preetisheel Singh D'souza.

''I'm happy for everybody who has won, my film and other films, and everybody, who has won. Good cinema gets acknowledged and a pat on the back from the government, and nationally and from a respectful jury, it always brings you joy,'' Bhansali told PTI.

''As far as cinema is celebrated from all over India, it is a wonderful moment for all of us. I'm too happy,'' he added. Bhatt shared the best actress award with Kriti Sanon, who won it for ''Mimi''.

''Gangubai Kathiawadi'', which had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, was adapted from a chapter in Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

The magnum opus featured Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

The film's star cast also included Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh.

At the National Film Awards, R Madhavan's ''Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'' won the best feature film honour and Telugu superstar Allu Arjun won the best actor for ''Pushpa''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023