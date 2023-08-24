Left Menu

National Film Awards: Shoojit Sircar, Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' declared Best Hindi Film

Shoojit Sircar's directorial 'Sardar Udham' won the best feature film award in Hindi

National Film Awards: Shoojit Sircar, Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' declared Best Hindi Film
The 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday evening at the National Media Centre here. And guess what? Shoojit Sircar's directorial 'Sardar Udham' won the best feature film award in Hindi. The film was released in 2021 on Prime Video and starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

'Sardar Udham' is a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who killed Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film had an amazing run at the IIFA Awards and Filmfare Awards previously. Vicky received the Best Actor award for Sardar Udham at IIFA 2022. The film also bagged awards in Cinematography, Editing and Special Effects (Visuals) categories.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, 'Sardar Udham' also starred Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

