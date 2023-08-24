Left Menu

'RRR' wins big at 69th National Awards; Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli beam with pride

Oscar-winning film 'RRR' continued its winning streak. The film bagged six awards at the 69th National Awards.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 20:03 IST
'RRR' poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Oscar-winning film 'RRR' continued its winning streak. The film bagged six awards at the 69th National Awards. Kaala Bhairava won Best Male Playback singer award for 'Komuram Bheemudo' track from 'RRR'. SS Rajamouli's film was also declared Best Film For Wholesome Entertainment.

The film also received awards in categories 'Best Action Direction', 'Best Choreography', 'Best Special Effects' and 'Best Music Direction'. The announcement evoked a celebratory mood in 'RRR' team.

Congratulating the winners, SS Rajamouli took to 'X' and wrote, "It’s a SIXERRR… Congratulations to the entire team of RRR on winning national awards. Thanks to the jury for the recognition. Bhairi, Prem Master, Peddanna, Srinivas Mohan garu, Solomon Master." Jr NTR also expressed his joy.

"Congratulations to my colleagues of #RRRMovie. @kaalabhairava7 you brought Komuram Bheemudo song to life with your voice. @mmkeeravaani garu, your background score for our film is the best and this award is another recognition for the same. Prem Master, every aching bone and muscle of our bodies earned you this award. @srinivas_mohan, #KingSolomon, you have been impeccable. Last but not the least, congratulations @DVVMovies and @SSRajamouli on delivering such a monumental film," he wrote. 'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

