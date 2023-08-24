Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 21:01 IST
Film will definitely be made on Chandrayaan-3 mission: Hema Malini
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini on Thursday said like every Indian, she is also happy with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, an event she hopes is translated into a feature film.

India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

The 73-year-old actor cited the song ''Chalo Dildaar Chalo Chand Ke Paar Chalo'' from the 1972 classic film ''Pakeezah'', which depicted the dream of a couple of crossing over to the Moon.

''I was very happy to see that our India is making progress. It's reached till the Moon. There was a song 'Chalo Dildaar Chalo Chand Ke Paar Chalo' from the film 'Pakeezah'. Today, we have proved that we have gone there. ''All Indian citizens are happy and so our my colleagues from the film industry. We are all so happy and thrilled and we keep making something like this. So, a film will definitely be made on the Chandrayaan-3 mission,'' Malini told reporters here.

The actor, who is the BJP MP from Mathura, was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of ''Chal Mann Vrindavan'', a coffee table book, on which she has served as the chief editor.

