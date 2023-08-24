Left Menu

Huge bonanza for Telugu film industry in National Film Awards: AP CM

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 24-08-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 21:01 IST
Huge bonanza for Telugu film industry in National Film Awards: AP CM
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday congratulated the Telugu film industry for winning a slew of awards at the 69th National Film Awards.

He congratulated Allu Arjun for winning the Best Actor award for the movie 'Puspha – The Rise', directed by Sukumar.

"The 69th National Awards proved to be a bonanza for the Telugu film industry," Reddy said in a press release, congratulating the award winners from the industry The chief minister noted that a string of other awards, which also included Best Choreography for the movie 'RRR', Best Male Playback Singer for Kaala Bhairava ('komuram bheemudo' song) and best lyrics for Chandrabose ('konda polam') have added to the awards tally for the Telugu film industry at the national level.

Though settled in Hyderabad, Arjun's roots are in the lush green Godavari region of Andhra Pradesh, which has produced numerous movie artistes in all the departments of filmmaking.

His grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah and father Allu Aravind originally hail from Palakollu town in the West Godavari district.

Similar is the origin of ace director Sukumar, who hails from Mattaparru village in the Konaseema district and worked as a mathematics lecturer in a junior college in West Godavari district headquarters Bhimavaram in the year 2000-01.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023