Malayalam movies fare well in 69th national film awards; 'Home' bags Best Malayalam Film

The Malayalam film industry on Thursday bagged quite a few awards and mentions in the 69th national film awards, with senior actor Indrans receiving a special jury mention and the movie, 'Home', in which he played the protagonist, adjudged the best Malayalam film.

The 2021 National Awards were announced by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed the 11-member jury.

Another noted Malayalam movie, 'Nayattu' that featured actors Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Kunchacko Boban, won the national award for Best Screenplay (Original) for writer Shahi Kabir.

'Meppadiyan', in which Unni Mukundan -- who is also the film's producer -- acted, earned the Indira Gandhi award for Best Debut Film of a Director for Vishnu Mohan. Talking to the media, Indrans expressed his happiness. He explained the difficulties the team behind 'Home' faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the decision to release the film on OTT platform. ''We are all human beings. Happy when we get it, sad when we don't,'' Indrans told the media.

When the movie 'Home' failed to win the Kerala State Film Awards announced last year, Indrans had said that the jury might not have seen the movie, otherwise they could not ignore such good cinema.

Home was directed by Rojin Thomas.

'Aavasavyuham: The Arbit Documentation of An Amphibian Hunt', which had won the Kerala State Film Awards for Best Film and Best Screenplay in 2021, bagged the national award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation.

It's not just feature films that bagged honours for the Malayalam film industry; the film 'Kandittindu' won the national award for Best Animation Film.

In the field of sound recording too, a Malayalam film has won an honour. 'Chavittu', directed by Shinos Rahman, won the Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist) award for sound engineers Arun Asok and Sonu K P. The movie 'Home', which has won a national award now, had failed to win a single state award, following which a controversy had erupted, as its crew wondered whether the sexual assault case against its producer Vijay Babu was the reason for denying it the honour.

Actor-producer Vijay Babu has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a female actor and disclosing the survivor's identity through a Facebook live session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)