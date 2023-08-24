Left Menu

Shreya Ghoshal is now five-time National Film Award winner

The 'Piyu Bole' hitmaker on Thursday bagged her fifth National Film Award.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 21:29 IST
Singer Shreya Ghoshal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
There's good news for singer Shreya Ghoshal's fans out there. The 'Piyu Bole' hitmaker on Thursday bagged her fifth National Film Award. On Thursday, the jury for the 69th National Film Award announced that Shreya won the Best Female Playback Singer for the song 'Mayava Chayava' from the film 'Iravin Nizhal'.

She won her first National Award in 2003 for her song 'Bairy Piya' in 'Devdas'. Later she bagged the National Awards for 'Dheere Jalna' (Paheli) and 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' (Jab We Met). In 2010, she won a National Award for not one but two songs — Jiv Dangla from the Marathi film Jogva and Pherari Mon from the Bangla movie Antaheen.

Established in 1954, the National Film Awards is one of the most prestigious and much-looked-forward-to events in the country. The Hon'ble President of India presents the awards culminating in the showcasing of award-winning films for the public. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

