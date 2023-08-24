Left Menu

Hardeep Puri, Hema Malini launch coffee table book on temples, edifices of Mathura-Vrindavan

This book captures that essence, the minister said at the event, held at the New Maharashtra Sadan here.From Surdas, Raskhan to Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, several sages and spiritual poets have vividly described the beauty of Vrindavan and the leelas of Lord Krishna in their work which is an invaluable heritage for generations to come, Malini said.Lord Krishna commanded me to serve and take care of Mathura.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 21:33 IST
Hardeep Puri, Hema Malini launch coffee table book on temples, edifices of Mathura-Vrindavan
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and actor-MP Hema Malini on Thursday released ''Chal Mann Vrindavan'', a coffee table book with photographs of the temples and edifices of Mathura-Vrindavan.

The book is authored and edited by Ashok Bansal and published by Harivansh Chaturvedi, president, Bimtech Foundation. Malini, the BJP MP from Mathura, served as the chief editor of ''Chal Mann Vrindavan'', which was launched in Hindi and English.

Puri, the Union minister for housing and urban affairs, thanked Malini for making him a part of the launch of the coffee table book, which he described as ''a vivid and rich account of the attractions and festivals of Vrindavan as well as the concise history of Braj Bhoomi (the birthplace of Lord Krishna)''.

''This coffee table book stands out because it goes above and beyond that normal distance. This one encapsulates the beauty and divinity of the Braj region and the unique position that Vrindavan has in the Hindu tradition and its pilgrimage circuit...

''Amidst the mesmerizing temples, gardens, music, art and dances, the legend of Lord Krishna comes alive in all its colours and glory every day in Vrindavan. This book captures that essence,'' the minister said at the event, held at the New Maharashtra Sadan here.

From Surdas, Raskhan to Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, several sages and spiritual poets have vividly described the beauty of Vrindavan and the 'leelas' of Lord Krishna in their work which is an invaluable heritage for generations to come, Malini said.

''Lord Krishna commanded me to serve and take care of Mathura. So, I'm the parliamentarian from this place and blessed to be doing such wonderful work. This book, 'Chal Mann Vrindavan', is very close to me.

''All the poets who have written about their 'leelas' of Radha-Krishna...a lot of research on them is an important part of this book. When you read this book, you'll feel as if you have entered Braj,'' she added.

The launch of the book was preceded by a fashion show, which presented a clothing collection by designer Sulakshana Monga, honouring the heritage and architecture of Vrindavan.

The event was also attended by Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023