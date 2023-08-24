Left Menu

69th National Film Awards: ‘The Kashmir Files’ wins Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday in New Delhi and actor Anupam Kher starrer film ‘The Kashmir Files’ won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 21:33 IST
69th National Film Awards: ‘The Kashmir Files’ wins Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film
The Kashmir Files poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday in New Delhi and actor Anupam Kher starrer film ‘The Kashmir Files’ won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. Reacting to the news, director Vivek Agnihotri said, “I am in America and got the news in the morning that ‘The Kashmir Files’ has won the 69th National Award. It is one of the most prestigious awards in our country. I have always said that ‘The Kashmir Files’ is not only my film but it's a film for all the Kashmiris, who have been the victim of terrorism in the Valley. It's the voice of plight of Kashmiris who faced terrorism and it's medium through which their pain was shared with the whole country. I dedicate this award to all the victims of terrorism."

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri the film starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar in the lead roles. Apart from this, actor Pallavi Joshi also bagged the Best Supporting Actress at the 69th National Awards for her performance in the film.

'The Kashmir Files,' on the life of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency, is based on first-generation video interviews of victims of the Kashmiri massacre, making an account of their pain, suffering, struggle and trauma. The movie, which was originally released on March 11, 2022, made it to the Oscars 2023 reminder list when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released the list of 301 feature films eligible for this year's Oscars. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023