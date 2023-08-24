Left Menu

Odisha CM Patnaik invites renowned chef Vikas Khanna to Odisha

Patnaik extended this invitation while having a chat with Khanna through video conferencing from Naveen Niwas, the residence of the chief minister.The discussion was held barely nine days after Khanna unveiled a replica of the iconic Konark wheel at Times Square in New York city on the occasion of the Indias Independence Day.A release issued by the CMO said during the discussion, Khanna praised the art, architecture, sculpture, culture, history and culinary tradition of Odisha.Khanna also narrated the happy experiences about his visit to Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 24-08-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 22:51 IST
Odisha CM Patnaik invites renowned chef Vikas Khanna to Odisha
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday invited globally acclaimed chef and entrepreneur Vikas Khanna to visit Odisha. Patnaik extended this invitation while having a chat with Khanna through video conferencing from Naveen Niwas, the residence of the chief minister.

The discussion was held barely nine days after Khanna unveiled a replica of the iconic Konark wheel at Times Square in New York city on the occasion of the India’s Independence Day.

A release issued by the CMO said during the discussion, Khanna praised the art, architecture, sculpture, culture, history and culinary tradition of Odisha.

Khanna also narrated the happy experiences about his visit to Shree Jagannath temple in Puri. He also praised the rapid transformation of Odisha under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik and said the iconic Konark wheel symbolises world peace and unity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023