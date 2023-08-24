69th National film awards: 'Speechless' Madhavan, clueless Shahi Kabir, confident Kiranraj rejoice recognition

He is no stranger to the film awards — he got his first one way back in 1992, for his non feature film 'Knock-out'. Between then and 2017, he has won five of them under various categories. Perhaps that is why Tamil film industry's legendary editor B Lenin could causally ask, when called to congratulate: ''Oh, Sirpigalin Sirpangal won an award? Under what category? This is good, with the prize money we can finally organise a screening of the film.'' The non-feature directed by him has been adjudged the 'Best educational Film' at the 69th National Film awards, announced in New Delhi on Thursday. Lenin said it was shot in very limited budget and it talks about the close relationship that exists between rural school teachers and students. "I travelled to many villages near Pollachi (Coimbatore dt) and Madurai areas documenting the lovely way teachers and students interact with each other. Mine is a very happy film," added Lenin.

Not surprisingly, considering that India is mooning over its spectacular Chandrayaan 3 success, R Madhavan's ''Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'' walked away with the Best Feature Film award, leaving the actor ''speechless.'' Madhavan took to X to share his happiness. "wish you the Happiest Birthday yet Amma.. All yours, Appa's and Nambi Sirs Blessings. A Heartfelt "Thank You" to all the jury members of the National Award, @MoIB_Official Shri @ianuragthakur Ji and all in his team. Thank you for the auspicious, beginning in Cannes. Team Rocketry and @NambiNOfficial. I don't know what to say. For once Truely speechless''.

Alappuzha-based scriptwriter Shahi Kabir didn't think his screenplay for 'Naayattu', a film that traces the journey of an upright policeman, would win any award. So, as he usually does, he said he had holed himself up in a room in the mountains where there was no network and was writing the script for his next film when the award was announced. "It was only after 6.30 pm, when I came down, my phone picked up network and started buzzing. Although the film did well in theatres, I never expected it to win any award," said Kabir.

Meanwhile in Mangalore, director Kiranraj K, was fully aware that his '777 Charlie', one of the adorable films to come out of Kannada film industry, stood a good chance to win. He said he was watching the national award announcements with his mother. "Of course, we were extremely happy when the film won the Best Kannada Film award," said Kiranraj.

The film, starring Rakshit Shetty and Charlie the dog, is an endearing story of how the life of a man, who exist for the sake of existing, changes when a runaway dog finds its way to his home.

The film's leading man and producer, Shetty shared his joy at winning the award through Twitter: ''Words cannot justify the happiness and delight this news has delivered! While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed, I am also feeling humbled and grateful. This is a proud moment for all of us at @ParamvahStudios. Many congratulations @Kiranraj61, the hardwork has paid off,'' Shetty tweeted as soon as the award was announced.

First time director Vishnu Mohan, whose Malayalam film 'Meppadiyan' won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut FIlm of a director, said there cannot be a better reward than that. "My film, which even though portrays the gritty reality of land mafia has no violence at all, has already won 16 awards from across the world. But of course National Award trumps them all," said Mohan.

Other predictable winner is Telugu industry's recent epic, 'RRR\, which swept a bagful of awards — music direction (background), choreography, special effects, stunt choreography, male playback singer as well as the Best POpular FIlm providing Wholesome entertainment prompting Rajamouli SS to go ''Its a sixeRRR,'' on X. ''Congratulations to the entire team of RRR on winning national awards. Thanks to the jury for the recognition..Bhairi, Prem Master, Peddanna, Srinivas Mohan garu, Solomon Master '', he said in a post on the social media platform.

Conspicuous with his silence on X was Best Actor Allu Arjun, again another predictable winner considering ''Pushpa, The Rise'' has been the talk of the nation. There was no immediate reaction on his X handle. Of course, that didn't stop his fans from sharing memes and clips from the film. Couple of hours later, Arjun's production house Geetha Arts' content and digital head, Sarath Chandra Naidu posted a video of Arjun celebrating with his team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)