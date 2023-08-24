Left Menu

National Film Awards: 'Meppadiyan' director Vishnu Mohan expresses happiness on win

Filmmaker Vishnu Mohan is on cloud nine as he bagged Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for his film 'Meppadiyan'.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 23:55 IST
National Film Awards: 'Meppadiyan' director Vishnu Mohan expresses happiness on win
Vishnu Mohan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Vishnu Mohan is on cloud nine as he bagged the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for his film 'Meppadiyan'. Speaking to ANI, Vishnu Mohan said, "I am very happy. This is my first film. The story, script and direction were done by me. I am very happy."

Unni Mukundan, Aju Varghese, Anju Kurien, Shaiju Kurup and Kalabhavan Shajohn featured in lead roles in the Malayalam thriller. The 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday via a press conference by the jury at National Media Centre, Delhi.

Congratulating the winners, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, "The jury members of the 69th National Film Awards met me today and handed the report. They have gone through a long list of movies which included feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. India produced quality content even during the Covid-19 pandemic..." "Many congratulations and best wishes are with the winners. Today India is the largest film-maker in the world. We have the potential to become the content hub of the world," he added.

R Madhavan's  'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' was declared the best feature film at the 69th National Awards while Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won the top acting honours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea says latest spy satellite launch failed, but will try again and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global
4
Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023