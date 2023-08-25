Entertainment News Roundup: Rolling Stones fans see signs of new album in local newspaper ad; Hollywood writers union says new proposal from studios not enough and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

William Shatner, Star Trek's Captain Kirk, takes on an AI chatbot

Legendary "Star Trek" actor William Shatner has been spending time exploring the new frontier of artificial intelligence. The actor best known for playing Captain Kirk on "Star Trek" talked with ProtoBot, a device that combines holographic visuals with conversational AI, and grappled with philosophical and ethical questions about the technology.

British photographer Normski celebrates 50 years of hip hop

British photographer Normski says he took pictures of some of the greatest exponents of hip hop music, which this month celebrated its 50th anniversary, at least in part because he couldn't breakdance. Born in 1966 in northwest London into a Jamaican family, Normski is seven years older than hip hop, which dates from a party in New York's Bronx on Aug. 11, 1973.

Rolling Stones fans see signs of new album in local newspaper ad

Have the Rolling Stones just announced the release of a new album? The band's representatives say "no comment" but the fans, who have been waiting for a new LP for almost two decades, think they might be about to get some satisfaction. Their hopes have been raised by an innocuous-looking advert in a small London newspaper heralding a new glass repair store called "Hackney Diamonds".

Hollywood writers union says new proposal from studios not enough

Hollywood studios and streaming services on Tuesday released the terms of a revised proposal to striking writers, but the union urged members to continue picketing as the new offer failed to address all their concerns. The Writers' Guild of America (WGA) had walked off the job on May 2 after negotiations reached an impasse, and were later joined by members of the Screen Actors Guild, halting productions across Hollywood and costing the California economy billions of dollars.

