Left Menu

PM Modi gifts 'surahi' from Telangana to South African president, Gond painting to Brazil leader

Art works and traditional items reflecting Indian heritage were the gifts of Prime Minister Narendra Modis choice for some of the world leaders at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.He presented a pair of surahi from Telangana to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Nagaland shawl to his wife and the first lady of the host country, officials said.They noted that the bidri vase is a purely Indian innovation exclusive to Bidar, a Karnataka city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 09:57 IST
PM Modi gifts 'surahi' from Telangana to South African president, Gond painting to Brazil leader
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Art works and traditional items reflecting Indian heritage were the gifts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice for some of the world leaders at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

He presented a pair of 'surahi' from Telangana to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Nagaland shawl to his wife and the first lady of the host country, officials said.

They noted that the 'bidri vase' is a purely Indian innovation exclusive to Bidar, a Karnataka city. It is cast with an alloy of zinc, copper and other non-ferrous metals. Pretty patterns are engraved on the casting and inlaid with pure silver wire. The casting is then soaked in a solution mixed with special soil of Bidar fort which has special oxidising properties, they noted. This causes the zinc alloy to turn into a lustrous black leaving the silver inlay intact to contrast stunningly with the black background, they added.

The gift also carried silver 'nakkashi', whose patterns are first drawn on paper and then transferred on silver sheets. Naga shawls, they noted, are an exquisite form of textile art that have been woven for centuries by the tribes in Nagaland in the northeastern part of India. These shawls are known for their vibrant colours, intricate designs, and the use of traditional weaving techniques, which have been passed down from generation to generation.

Each Naga shawl tells a unique story, reflecting the tribe's history, beliefs, and way of life, officials noted.

Modi gifted gond painting from Madhya Pradesh to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Gond paintings are one of the most admired tribal art form, they said, adding that these paintings, created by dots and lines, have been a part of pictorial art on walls and floors of the Gond community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
2
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023