‘Chhello Show’ wins Best Gujarati Film at 69th National Film Awards

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Pan Nalin-directed film 'Chhello Show' won Best Gujarati Film at the 69th National Film Awards. The director expressed his happiness at being acknowledged, saying he could finally trust in cinema that amuses, motivates, and educates.

'Chhello Show,' also known as The Last Film Show made headlines earlier this year when it was nominated for an Oscar. Since its inception, Chhello Show has generated buzz both on the national circuit and in other countries.

The film has been nominated and screened at prestigious film festivals across the world like Tribeca, and Buenos Aires International festival of Independent Cinema amongst others. It also won best picture at the recent Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles. About the movie, director Pan Nalin earlier said, "Last Film Show is a celebration of films, food, friends, and family and now audiences across India can do exactly that from the comfort of their homes while watching it. As a filmmaker, I dream that the movie reaches the maximum number of people, and now, thanks to Netflix, Last Film Show is just a click away."

Producer Dheer Momaya (Jugaad Motion Pictures had shared, "I'm elated that our film will be made available on Netflix India. They have a highly engaged subscriber base in India, and it will be great for families to enjoy this film from the comfort of their home during the year-end holiday season." Chhello Show tells a story that explores universal topics while capturing the flavour of Gujarati culture. It tells the tale of 9-year-old Samay (Bhavin Rabari) of Chalala, Saurashtra, Gujarat, who, after buying off the projectionist Fazal (Bhavesh Shrimali), spends the entire summer viewing films at a run-down movie theatre.

He is so completely enthralled by films and the art of filmmaking that he decides to pursue a career in filmmaking, completely unconscious of the tragic circumstances that lie in store for him. Bhavin Rabari, Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval, and Rahul Koli all play significant roles in the movie. (ANI)

