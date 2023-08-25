Left Menu

‘Chhello Show’ wins Best Gujarati Film at 69th National Film Awards

Pan Nalin-directed film ‘Chhello Show’ won Best Gujarati Film at the 69th National Film Awards.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 12:00 IST
‘Chhello Show’ wins Best Gujarati Film at 69th National Film Awards
Poster of Chhello Show (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Pan Nalin-directed film 'Chhello Show' won Best Gujarati Film at the 69th National Film Awards. The director expressed his happiness at being acknowledged, saying he could finally trust in cinema that amuses, motivates, and educates.

'Chhello Show,' also known as The Last Film Show made headlines earlier this year when it was nominated for an Oscar. Since its inception, Chhello Show has generated buzz both on the national circuit and in other countries.

The film has been nominated and screened at prestigious film festivals across the world like Tribeca, and Buenos Aires International festival of Independent Cinema amongst others. It also won best picture at the recent Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles. About the movie, director Pan Nalin earlier said, "Last Film Show is a celebration of films, food, friends, and family and now audiences across India can do exactly that from the comfort of their homes while watching it. As a filmmaker, I dream that the movie reaches the maximum number of people, and now, thanks to Netflix, Last Film Show is just a click away."

Producer Dheer Momaya (Jugaad Motion Pictures had shared, "I'm elated that our film will be made available on Netflix India. They have a highly engaged subscriber base in India, and it will be great for families to enjoy this film from the comfort of their home during the year-end holiday season." Chhello Show tells a story that explores universal topics while capturing the flavour of Gujarati culture. It tells the tale of 9-year-old Samay (Bhavin Rabari) of Chalala, Saurashtra, Gujarat, who, after buying off the projectionist Fazal (Bhavesh Shrimali), spends the entire summer viewing films at a run-down movie theatre.

He is so completely enthralled by films and the art of filmmaking that he decides to pursue a career in filmmaking, completely unconscious of the tragic circumstances that lie in store for him. Bhavin Rabari, Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval, and Rahul Koli all play significant roles in the movie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023