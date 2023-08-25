Archies Unveils AMA: An Enchanting Mascot and Expands into Kid Category

Archies, a trailblazer in the social expression industry unveils its charming brand mascot, AMA. Demonstrating Archies' ongoing commitment to innovation in a dynamic business landscape, AMA's debut showcases the brand's adaptability.

AMA, the Archies Brand Mascot, emerges as an endearing animated character embodying the core values of the renowned Archies brand. Encompassing leadership,friendship, joy, loyalty, and self-expression - pillars Archies has championed for over four decades - AMA evokes nostalgia and excitement. Serving as a powerful catalyst, AMA boosts brand awareness, fosters customer engagement, and contributes to Archies' continued success. This mascot forges emotional connections, rekindling shared memories and nurturing brand loyalty.

Archies also embrace the kid category with a diverse range of back-to-school essentials and AMA specific merchandise from October 15, 2023 that will cater to GenZs and Juveniles. This strategic move underscores Archies' dedication to staying attuned to market trends while upholding quality and authentic experiences. The collaboration between the brand mascot, AMA, and the expansion into the kid sector further solidifies Archies' role as a pioneer in gifting and lifestyle.

"In an era where emotional connections and immersive experiences drive consumer choices, the unveiling of our brand mascot, AMA, is a defining moment," affirms Varun Moolchandani, Archies' Executive Director. "AMA's appeal and relatability are poised to deepen connections with GenZs & Juveniles. Expanding into this category through their Ama Merchandising empowers us to create cherished memories and meaningful associations. This encapsulates our commitment to preserving nostalgia while crafting new moments of delight. The category expansion aligns with Archies' legacy of celebrating relationships and spreading happiness. AMA bridges generations, evoking resonant emotions. As we venture into this category, we anticipate the laughter, joy, imagination, and sheer delight that AMA will bring to children, GenZ and families. Our dedication to nurturing connections remains unwavering, and we eagerly anticipate the smiles and stories that will unfold as Archies continues to be part of life's special moments." The introduction of the Archies Brand Mascot, AMA, and the foray into the kid category exemplify Archies' commitment to innovation, connection, and expansion. As Archies evolves and enriches its offerings, the brand steadfastly honours life's milestones, no matter their scale.

About Archies Ltd.

Archies, a vanguard in the gifting realm, has fostered joy, love, and emotions for over four decades. With a heritage of uniting people through heartfelt gifts and greetings, Archies continues to inspire and commemorate extraordinary moments. The introduction of the Archies Brand Mascot, AMA, and the expansion into the kid category usher in an exciting new chapter, dedicated to creating enduring memories and fostering profound connections.

