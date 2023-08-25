Left Menu

Ed Sheeran announces new album 'Autumn Variations', to come out on Sept 29

PTI | London | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:46 IST
British musician Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be coming out with his seventh studio album on September 29.

Titled 'Autumn Variations', the new album will consist of 14 tracks and comes just four months after Sheeran released his sixth album 'Subtract'.

In a post on Instagram, the singer-songwriter said the album's track explores various emotions such as love, heartbreak, depression and loneliness, which he and his friends experienced recently.

''Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded.

''When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on, and when I learned about my friend’s different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time,'' Sheeran wrote.

He further said the new album has been inspired by 'Enigma Variations', an orchestral work from composer Edward Elgar created between October 1898 and February 1899.

''My dad and brother told me about a composer called Elgar, who composed ‘Enigma Variations’, where each of the 14 compositions were about a different one of his friends. This is what inspired me to make this album,'' he said.

The musician also revealed that he has collaborated with American songwriter and record producer Aaron Dessner of rock band The National for the album.

''When I recorded Subtract with Aaron Dessner, we clicked immediately. We wrote and recorded non-stop and this album was born out of that partnership. I feel he has captured the feeling of autumn so wonderfully in his sonics and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do,'' Sheeran said.

