Srikanth Deva, EV Ganesh Babu celebrate as 'Karuvarai' wins Best Non-Feature Film

Music composer Srikanth Deva and film Director EV Ganesh Babu celebrated with fans as the short film ‘Karuvarai’ won the Best Non-Feature Film (Special mention) Award at the 69th National Film Awards.

25-08-2023
Srikanth Deva and EV Ganesh Babu (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Music composer Srikanth Deva and film Director EV Ganesh Babu celebrated with fans as their short film 'Karuvarai' won the Best Non-Feature Film (Special mention) Award at the 69th National Film Awards. Sharing his excitement after winning the award, Srikanth said, "This is a happy moment, we are all filled with joy."

Ganesh Babu said, "The 69th National Film Awards include a category for short films. Therefore, I did the story, screenplay, directing, and production of this movie. I, Ganesha Babu, have the same combination we are doing one movie. I'm excited about the upcoming for the same Combination with Srikanth Deva and the movie, which will be released in four other languages. It has the best Indian music director for a short film in the non-claim category. This makes me extremely pleased." The central theme of Karuvarai is the birth of a child who, after leaving the womb of its mother, experiences all the joys and affection of this world before settling in the temple's sanctum.

The jury members revealed the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday. While the National Film Awards for both feature films and non-feature films have been declared, the announcement of the prestigious prize has drawn much interest.

'Kadaisi Vivasayi,' directed by Manikandan, took home the most awards among Tamil movies because it was chosen for Best Tamil Movie and received a Special Mention for Best Actor for actor Late Shri Nallandi. While R Parthiban's film 'Iravin Nizhal,' which has the song 'Maayava Chhayava,' won the Best Playback Singer Female award for Shreya Ghoshal.

'Karuvarai' by Srikanth Deva received a Special Mention in the non-feature film category, and 'Sirpangal Sirpangal' was chosen as the Best Educational Film. (ANI)

