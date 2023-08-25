Left Menu

Drew Barrymore’s alleged stalker arrested in New York, deets inside

Actor Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker Chad Michael Busto has been arrested.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:54 IST
Drew Barrymore (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker Chad Michael Busto has been arrested. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Busto delivered an unsettling message to Drew Barrymore from the crowd at a 92nd Street Y event in New York earlier this week. He was arrested on Thursday by the Southampton Town Police and is facing a misdemeanour charge of stalking in the fourth degree, according to a press release sent by Lt. Todd Spencer, a spokesperson for the department.

Busto is being held overnight and is set to appear in Southampton Town Justice Court at morning arraignment. The arrest comes just a day after the Southampton PD detained Busto following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person in the Village of Sagaponack, Town of Southampton. Busto allegedly rode a bicycle into private driveways, where he told area residents he was looking for Barrymore's residence on Wednesday. Officers detained him briefly the same day for questioning, and was released.

On Monday night, Barrymore was escorted off the stage during a 92nd Street Y event tied to the release of new music from fellow actress Reneé Rapp, held as part of the Recanati-Kaplan Talks series. Only a few minutes after Barrymore and Rapp had settled into their seats on the stage at the Upper East Side event space, Busto shouted the talk show host's name before briskly walking down the aisle toward the front of the theater. After Barrymore, whose vision was obstructed, gave a quick hello while looking out into the crowd, Busto responded, "You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while I'm in New York." Rapp quickly stood and walked in front of Barrymore before putting her arm around the actress and escorting her off the stage. A member of the venue's security team then removed Busto, then in the front row of the auditorium, from the theater, as per The Hollywood Reporter.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

