Left Menu

Entry date for first edition of Best Web Series (OTT) award extended 

To be eligible for the award, the web series has to be an originally created/shot series in any Indian language and has to be an original piece of work either commissioned or produced.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 18:20 IST
Entry date for first edition of Best Web Series (OTT) award extended 
First edition of Best Web Series (OTT) award (Image: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday extended the last date of submission of entries for the inaugural edition of the Best Web Series (OTT) Award from August 25 to September 4 for online submissions, while the hardcopy of the series can be submitted by September 12, 2023. The decision to extend the date of submission was taken by the Ministry with an effort to ensure that a maximum number of Web Series' can participate in the award, an official release said.

"An eminent jury, consisting of personalities from the entertainment industry, will choose the Best Web Series and the winner will be awarded Rs 10 lakh as cash prize, along with certificates at the 54th International Film Festival of India," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting release said. To be eligible for the award, the web series has to be an originally created/shot series in any Indian language and has to be an original piece of work either commissioned or produced.

Further, the series should have been co-produced, licensed, or acquired with the purpose of releasing only on the OTT platform. Also, to be eligible for the award, all episodes of the entry (web series/season), should have been released on an OTT platform from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022.

Further details of the eligibility for the awards are available on the websites of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, National Film Development Corporation and IFFI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023