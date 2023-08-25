Left Menu

Rani Mukerji says she is proud of her 'Mardaani' franchise

'Mardaani' franchise will always hold a special place in actor Rani Mukerji's life. Her cop role as Shivani Shivaji Roy in the first and second parts has always got everyone to sit back and take notice of it.

For actor Rani Mukerji, the 'Mardaani' franchise has always held a special place in her heart. Her performance as policewoman Shivani Shivaji Roy in the first and second part has also earned her audience appreciation. Recalling her work in the hit franchise, Rani said, "I'm very proud of the Mardaani franchise. As an actor, I have tried to project women very differently through my films. I realised I could contribute towards showcasing women as real agents of change for society to look at."

She said, "I have tried to show women as ambitious, self-reliant, courageous, go-getters who are uncompromising, feisty and upright individuals. Mardaani fits into my vision for women in cinema aptly and because of this synergy, I think I have been able to give 200 per cent to this  character." Rani feels there is a lot of similarity between her Mardaani character, Shivani Shivaji Roy and how she is in real life.

"Shivani and I are the same. There is no difference. I have never let anyone tell me how to lead my life and I have fought all my battles by myself. Shivani Shivaji Roy is exactly the same. Maybe this is why people love the franchise and my character so much because I'm actually playing myself through this cop," she said. Mardaani Part One was released in 2014 and in 2019 the film expanded with a sequel. (ANI)

