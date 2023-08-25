Entertainment News Roundup: William Shatner, Star Trek's Captain Kirk, takes on an AI chatbot; British photographer Normski celebrates 50 years of hip hop and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

William Shatner, Star Trek's Captain Kirk, takes on an AI chatbot

Legendary "Star Trek" actor William Shatner has been spending time exploring the new frontier of artificial intelligence. The actor best known for playing Captain Kirk on "Star Trek" talked with ProtoBot, a device that combines holographic visuals with conversational AI, and grappled with philosophical and ethical questions about the technology.

British photographer Normski celebrates 50 years of hip hop

British photographer Normski says he took pictures of some of the greatest exponents of hip hop music, which this month celebrated its 50th anniversary, at least in part because he couldn't breakdance. Born in 1966 in northwest London into a Jamaican family, Normski is seven years older than hip hop, which dates from a party in New York's Bronx on Aug. 11, 1973.

Rolling Stones fans see signs of new album in local newspaper ad

Have the Rolling Stones just announced the release of a new album? The band's representatives say "no comment" but the fans, who have been waiting for a new LP for almost two decades, think they might be about to get some satisfaction. Their hopes have been raised by an innocuous-looking advert in a small London newspaper heralding a new glass repair store called "Hackney Diamonds".

Warner Bros delays 'Dune,' 'Lord of the Rings' films due to strike

The Warner Bros movie studio will delay the planned November release of a big-budget "Dune" sequel until March, a studio spokesperson said on Thursday, because its stars cannot promote the movie during the Hollywood actors' strike. The decision deals a blow to cinema chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineplex and Cinemark which are still trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. "Dune" was one of the most anticipated films on the late 2023 schedule.

