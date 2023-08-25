Left Menu

Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ becomes first film to be screened at New Parliament Building

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 18:47 IST
Gadar 2 poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer action drama film 'Gadar 2' recently caused a tsunami at the box office as the film has now entered Rs 400 crore club. The makers of the film hosted a special screening of the film in the New Parliament House, New Delhi for the Lok Sabha members.

The first screening​ of 'Gadar 2' started today at 11:00 a.m. and will continue for three days, there will be five shows every day for the Lok Sabha members in the New Parliament building. It's the first time ever that a film will be screened for the Lok Sabha members and that itself is another huge accomplishment for the team of 'Gadar 2.'

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. 'Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. The film has taken the box office by storm, crossing the coveted Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Trade analyst has predicted that Gadar 2 is sure to challenge the domestic box office collections of Pathaan and Baahubali 2. While Pathaan stands as the highest domestic grosser at Rs 543.05 crore, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's lifetime domestic collection is Rs 510.99. As the film minted Rs 400 crore, Sunny took to Instagram and expressed his joy.

Sharing a video in which he is seen expressing his gratitude to the audience, Sunny said, "Thank you everyone that you liked 'Gadar 2'. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed Rs 400 crore and will go further. "It was possible only because of you. You all liked the film. You all liked Tara Singh, Sakeena and the whole family. Thank you," the 65-year-old said with tears of joy in his eyes.

On Thursday, the film minted Rs 8.40 crores which took the total India collection to Rs 419.10 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram account and wrote, "ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER… #Gadar2 WREAKS HAVOC in Week 2… Mass pockets on, continue to set NEW BENCHMARKS… Will continue to dominate the heartland in Week 3 as well… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr, Tue 12.10 cr, Wed 10 cr, Thu 8.40 cr. Total: ₹ 419.10 cr. #India biz. #Gadar2 biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 284.63 cr.  Week 2: ₹ 134.47 cr. Total: ₹ 419.10 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

