Left Menu

Feeling honoured and humbled: Allu Arjun post National Award win

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Friday said he is humbled by the wishes coming his way for winning the National Film Award for best actor.Arjun, often hailed as the Stylish Star of Telugu film industry, won the National Award for his 2021 blockbuster Pushpa The Rise.The Sukumar-directorial also won the award for best music direction songs for Devi Sri Prasad.The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with his team celebrating the movies twin wins.A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 18:59 IST
Feeling honoured and humbled: Allu Arjun post National Award win
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Friday said he is humbled by the wishes coming his way for winning the National Film Award for best actor.

Arjun, often hailed as the Stylish Star of Telugu film industry, won the National Award for his 2021 blockbuster ''Pushpa: The Rise''.

The Sukumar-directorial also won the award for best music direction (songs) for Devi Sri Prasad.

The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with his team celebrating the movie's twin wins.

''A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable.

''I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honoured and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love . Humbled,'' Arjun wrote in the caption.

''Pushpa: The Rise'' featured Arjun in the title role. The action-thriller is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling and follows the violence which erupts between the smugglers and cops.

Released in December 2021 in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, the film had amassed over Rs 300 crore in worldwide collection.

The actor is set to return with the film's follow-up, titled ''Pushpa: The Rule''. Directed by Sukumar, the film will also feature Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023